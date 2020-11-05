South Africa

Bushiri thanks bishops, pastors and teachers for their support during his arrest

05 November 2020 - 12:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jubilant Enlightened Christian Gathering church members in celebratory spirits as they welcome the Pretoria magistrate's court decision to grant their pastor Shepherd Bushiri bail on Wednesday.
Image: ALON SKUY​​

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and self-proclaimed “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri has thanked members of his congregation and pastors around the world for their support after he and his wife were arrested and released on bail.

“Thank you to all bishops, apostles, evangelists, pastors, teachers and all ministers of the gospel all over the world for all your prayers and support for the past 15 days we were in custody ... Before religious affiliations, there is God, and that is where we all meet,” he wrote on Facebook.

THANK YOU SO MUCH! Thank you all Bishops, Apostles, Evangelists, Pastors, Teachers and all ministers of the gospel all...

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Bushiri, his wife Mary and two co-accused were granted bail on Wednesday by the Pretoria magistrate's court. The Bushiris were released on R200,000 bail each and their co-accused were released on bail ranging between R20,000 and R100,000.

They were arrested in October for alleged fraud, theft and money laundering relating to a R102m investment scheme.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi told the couple not to intimidate state witnesses as she read the bail conditions, which also include:

  • having to report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday;
  • being barred from disposing of any property;
  • handing over to the state the original title deed to their property in Midstream Estate, Centurion, which is valued at R5.5m; and
  • being barred from travel outside the borders of SA and other provinces, except Gauteng and the North West.

Shortly after his release, Bushiri addressed a virtual service where he said they are “a subject of media scrutiny and trial”. He said he was hopeful that the truth would one day come out.

His supporters flooded the page to express their joy about the release of their prophet.

Thank you family once again, we are deeply grateful to all of you. My wife and I send our love back to you! Please read...

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

TimesLIVE

