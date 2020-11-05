South Africa

Family of farmer burnt in Free State fires hoping for speedy recovery

05 November 2020 - 13:20 By Iavan Pijoos
Tewie Nel, 25, who helped battle fires in Hertzogville, in the Free State, is in a stable condition in a Bloemfontein hospital.
Tewie Nel, 25, who helped battle fires in Hertzogville, in the Free State, is in a stable condition in a Bloemfontein hospital.
Image: Supplied

The family of Tewie Nel, who suffered third-degree burns during the fires at Hertzogville in the Free State, remain hopeful that he will recover from his serious injuries.

His father Gerhard said on Thursday that the 25-year-old was in a stable condition in hospital.

“We are waiting for his metabolic state to improve then we can start the skin transplanting process. He will still be in hospital for a long time, but we remain hopeful that he will make a speedy recovery,” said Gerhard.

Tewie was injured while helping to battle widespread fires that wreaked havoc in the province in October.

The runaway fires destroyed hundred of thousands of hectares of farm land and hundreds of animals, including cows, buffalo and antelope were killed.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele confirmed earlier that 17 people were arrested and appeared in the Hertzogville magistrate's court on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

Agri Hertzogville also opened a case of arson related to the fires.

Those arrested were expected to appear again in the same court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'He is scarred for the rest of his life' — father of farmer burnt in Free State fire

A 25-year-old farmer who helped battle fires in Hertzogville, in the Free State, is fighting for his life in a Bloemfontein hospital.
News
2 weeks ago

Firefighter injured as blazes wreak havoc in Northern Cape

A firefighter was injured and had to be rushed to hospital after runaway fires wreaked havoc in the Northern Cape on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Fire aftermath: Job loss fears for workers as Hertzogville farmers suffer heavy losses

Farm employees are anxious about job losses in the wake of heavy financial costs sustained by their employers after wildfires ravaged Hertzogville in ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa
  5. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X