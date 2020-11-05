Green Scorpions order Cape Town to sort out pollution in Milnerton Lagoon

The Green Scorpions have ordered the City of Cape Town to sort out pollution in the Milnerton Lagoon, after continued failures at the Potsdam wastewater treatment works.

The problems at the Potsdam plant in Milnerton have also led to the loss of drinking water, as the Milnerton fuel refinery, which would normally use treated effluent, has switched to municipal water because the effluent is too dirty.

The treated effluent from the Potsdam plant is used notably by Astron Energy, which operates the fuel refinery, as well as for irrigation by farmers, Century City, and MyCiTi. It also flows into the Diep River, which becomes the Milnerton Lagoon before flowing out to sea.

The Green Scorpions issued a directive to the city on September 21, ordering it to remedy the state of the lagoon, which is filled with stagnant, polluted effluent. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.

The directive follows warnings in February and March. Civic bodies such as the Milnerton Central Residents' Association have long complained about the state of the water in the estuary, which often smelt of sewage, and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has taken up the cause.