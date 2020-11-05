How lockdown inspired an AI boost for furniture mover Tiang Moabelo

Months of coronavirus lockdown have been financially crippling for many but proved to be a “redefining moment” for Tiang Moabelo, who used that time to supercharge his business.

The former BCom accounting student at the University of Cape Town (UCT) founded the start-up LoadALot in 2016 — an online business geared to take the stress out of moving home or office. He started small and had bigger plans but like many small and medium-sized enterprises in SA found himself forced back to the drawing board when the pandemic halted operations.

Moabelo and his team used the first few months of lockdown to optimise his business.

“The pandemic and lockdown were epiphany moments. They affirmed that technology is the only way to improve a business service. All of us relied heavily on it, and I knew I needed to make it work in my business,” he said.