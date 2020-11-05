Man arrested for strangling girlfriend to death

Limpopo police have arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death.

The man went to his girlfriend's home in the Tshavhalovhedzi area outside Thohoyandou on Tuesday and accused her of a number of “issues”, police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said an argument broke out and the man allegedly strangled Matodzi Mandiwana to death.

He said a neighbour discovered the body of the 29-year-old in her room and alerted the police.

After discovering that the police were hot on his heels, he handed himself over, Ngoepe said.

He appeared in the Dzanani magistrate's court on a murder charge on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to November 10 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE