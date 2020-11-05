Matrics testing positive for Covid-19 now allowed to write and finish exams

The basic education department has made a U-turn on its decision not to allow matric pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 to write their final exams.

The department and the department of health had agreed on Wednesday evening to allow matrics testing positive for the virus to write their final exams.

Previously, the department said matrics who test positive for Covid-19 would not be allowed to write their exams in an effort to keep them, and those around them, safe.

It also said if matrics test positive for Covid-19 midway through the exams, they would not be allowed to finish their exams. However, they would be allowed to write in May/June 2021.