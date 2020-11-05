South Africa

Matrics testing positive for Covid-19 now allowed to write and finish exams

05 November 2020 - 09:28
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says students who test positive for Covid-19 can now write and finish their exams.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says students who test positive for Covid-19 can now write and finish their exams.
Image: Cebisile Mbonani

The basic education department has made a U-turn on its decision not to allow matric pupils who tested positive for Covid-19 to write their final exams.

The department and the department of health had agreed on Wednesday evening to allow matrics testing positive for the virus to write their final exams.

Previously, the department said matrics who test positive for Covid-19 would not be allowed to write their exams in an effort to keep them, and those around them, safe.

It also said if matrics test positive for Covid-19 midway through the exams, they would not be allowed to finish their exams. However, they would be allowed to write in May/June 2021.

The department of basic education said it had subsequently received representations from parents and pupils requesting the government to review the decision.

“The two departments jointly considered the requests and deliberated on the practical implications. It was agreed that candidates who test positive, and deemed fit to write the examination, will be allowed to write, albeit at a different venue and under secure conditions that are in compliance with the examination regulations,” said the department.

Pupils whose temperatures are 38 °C or above after several scans, will write in isolation and will not be allowed to socialise with other pupils.

The department said it would ensure that candidates who have been confirmed to be positive are allowed to sit for the exams while ensuring that safety is observed.

LISTEN | Matric final exams on the horizon

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Minister Angie Motshekga, however, cautioned that the decision does not mean that pupils should now be complacent in terms of the safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“We welcome the intervention by the department of health given that a learner that tests positive becomes the responsibility of the department of health and no longer an education issue,” said Motshekga.

“The initial protocol of the department of basic education was wildly consulted and endorsed by the department of health but this change in the protocol is very helpful because it will give all learners an opportunity to write their exams.”

MORE

LISTEN | Matric final exams on the horizon

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the matriculants of 2020 all the best, while acknowledging the trying times under which ...
News
1 day ago

No pens down parties: Plea as Covid-19 cases rise in Mandela Bay

No pens down parties, valedictory celebrations or farewells, Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has pleaded with Bay parents as Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

100,000 students to write matric exams in Western Cape

The Western Cape education department is facing a mammoth task as nearly 100,000 pupils are expected to write matric exams in November across the ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa
  5. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X