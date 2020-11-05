'No sympathy' for Guy Fawkes revellers, police warn

Police say “no sympathy” will be shown to Guy Fawkes revellers who contravene the law relating to the discharging of fireworks on Thursday.

“Parents are warned to take control of their children during this time. The discharge of fireworks are not permitted this year and there are no demarcated areas allocated for such,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

The warning comes after two children aged 12 and 14 were arrested in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

They were charged and released into their parents' custody.

Naidu said there would be a high police visibility in hotspot areas.

“The Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 will form an integral part of the policing strategies employed in these areas. In terms of this legislation any person who unlawfully and intentionally damages essential infrastructure, is guilty of an offence.

“This will impact severely on those individuals setting tyres alight on the road surface as part of their ‘Guy Fawkes’ celebrations.

“No sympathy will be given to any person found to be disregarding the provisions of the mentioned act. They will be arrested and detained,” Naidu said.

Mount Road acting cluster commander Brig Thandiswe Kupiso also warned that community who breaks the law would be arrested.

“The police could be attending to more serious matters instead of having to douse and remove tyres from the road.

“We will not hesitate to arrest anyone who is in violation of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.”

