SA's Covid-19 recovery rate climbs to nearly 92%

In total by Wednesday night, 732,414 Covid-19 infections had been confirmed across SA. Of these, 1,866 were reported in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize also reported on Thursday that there had been 92 Covid-19 related deaths since the figures were last released on Wednesday. Of these, “23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours” — and the balance were prior deaths that had been verified since Wednesday night's figures.

This means that there are now 19,677 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths across SA.

The figures are based on 4,917,625 total tests, with 23,942 of them in the most recent 24-hour window.

