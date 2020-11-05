To write matric exams after Covid struggles, that's enough: Angie Motshekga in Soweto

The start of the 2020 matric examination on Thursday is a celebration after a year fraught with disruptions to the academic year, as well as a tribute to the scores of teachers who succumbed to Covid-19 related deaths.

This is according to basic education minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who monitored the start of the exams at Sekano-Ntoane High School in Soweto.

This as a record total of 1,058,699 candidates are expected to sit for their examinations from November 5 to December 15 across the country.

“We have no doubt that the system is ready ... The sector went beyond their means to make this day possible,” said Motshekga.

She expressed the sentiments after interacting with pupils, who said they were well prepared to start their exams.