WhatsApp rolls out messages that disappear after a week

WhatsApp on Thursday revealed it was going to be rolling out the option for users to have “disappearing messages” which will vanish after seven days.

The Facebook-owned messaging service said in a post on its blog on Thursday that it was offering the option to users to help “the conversation feel lighter and more private”.

“Today, WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it’s great to hold on to memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn’t need to be everlasting. Our goal is make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever.”

When disappearing messages is activated, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have control.

“We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” explained the blog.

“The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t.”

The disappearing option will be rolled out to users during November.

To read more about how to enable disappearing messages, click here.

TimesLIVE