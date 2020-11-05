South Africa

WhatsApp rolls out messages that disappear after a week

05 November 2020 - 18:40 By TimesLIVE
Either person in a chat will be able to turn disappearing messages on or off. Stock photo.
Either person in a chat will be able to turn disappearing messages on or off. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Oleksandr Serebriakov

WhatsApp on Thursday revealed it was going to be rolling out the option for users to have “disappearing messages” which will vanish after seven days.

The Facebook-owned messaging service said in a post on its blog on Thursday that it was offering the option to users to help “the conversation feel lighter and more private”.

“Today, WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it’s great to hold on to memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn’t need to be everlasting. Our goal is make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever.”

When disappearing messages is activated, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have control.

“We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” explained the blog.

“The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t.”

The disappearing option will be rolled out to users during November.

To read more about how to enable disappearing messages, click here.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Pay R1.5m or go to jail, judge tells doctor who slashed payments to ex

A wealthy doctor who told his ex-wife he was no longer "willing to fund you lying on your couch every day" faces two years behind bars if he doesn't ...
News
1 day ago

Twitter, Facebook face labeling test on Trump's election posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc flagged some of President Donald Trump's posts on the US election as votes were still being counted, in a real-time test ...
News
1 day ago

Facebook is getting into the game streaming business with playable adverts

Following in the footsteps of Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, it appears that Facebook is also preparing for a future in the cloud gaming space.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa
  5. Mourners inconsolable at funeral for alleged 'Queen of the South' drug boss South Africa

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X