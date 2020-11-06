South Africa

Andile Ngcaba files R430m lawsuit against DiData over alleged remuneration discrepancy

Former exec claims CEO failed to honour oral commitment

06 November 2020 - 10:25
Andile Ngcaba, who served as executive chairperson of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa from 2004 to 2017, has filed a R430m civil law suit against the company.
Image: ROBERT BOTHA\BUSINESS DAY

Businessman and activist Andile Ngcaba is taking aim at his former employers again, this time in court in a R430m civil law suit he filed, alleging discrimination and unfair remuneration practices.

Ngcaba, who served as executive chairperson of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa from 2004 to 2017, has dragged the company to the high court in Johannesburg and is accusing it of failing to honour an equal remuneration oral commitment which he said he got from its global CEO at the time, Brett Dawson.

He said Dawson made the commitment during annual performance reviews in 2004.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

