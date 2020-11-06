South Africa

Case against cops accused of killing Natheniël Julies postponed

06 November 2020 - 16:02
Three police officers are accused of killing Natheniël Julies, 16, in August.
The case against the three police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teen Natheniël Julies has been postponed to December 8 for further investigation.

The three officers made a brief appearance at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday morning.

They are accused of shooting and killing the 16-year-old, who had Down's syndrome, in August. 

The teenager’s killing sparked violent protests that left several people injured and the suburb was locked down for two days.

TimesLIVE

