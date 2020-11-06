Case against cops accused of killing Natheniël Julies postponed

The case against the three police officers accused of killing Eldorado Park teen Natheniël Julies has been postponed to December 8 for further investigation.

The three officers made a brief appearance at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday morning.

They are accused of shooting and killing the 16-year-old, who had Down's syndrome, in August.

The teenager’s killing sparked violent protests that left several people injured and the suburb was locked down for two days.

