Contralesa calls on taverns to quieten down for matric finals

He said that pupils were trying to make up for time lost to the Covid-19 lockdown, which saw schools close for months.

“They are busy trying to make up for all the lost time they couldn't go to school and people are playing this loud noise. Our poor learners can't focus, they can't concentrate.

“Therefore, I am making this special appeal, humbly, to all the tavern owners and liquor outlets to please, for the sake of our learners, lower your music. If you may, just cut it out for this short period to allow students to write their examinations,” he said.

The basic education department announced on Wednesday that matric pupils who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to write their final exams.

This after it had earlier said that pupils with Covid-19 would not be allowed to enter exam centres.

Speaking on Thursday at the start of the exams at Sekano-Ntoane High School in Soweto, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the year had been a difficult one for pupils and educators but the department was relieved to see the exams begin.

“We have no doubt that the system is ready ... The sector went beyond their means to make this day possible,” said Motshekga.