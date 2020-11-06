COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global coronavirus death toll at 1,232,281

November 06 2020 - 06:46

Five provinces report Covid-19 cases on the first day of matric exams

Matrics in five provinces tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of their final exams.

This is according to the basic education department, which said on Thursday that there were no major issues reported as matric pupils sat down for the first day of the final examinations.

The department said all the positive cases were handled well and within health and hygiene protocols as stipulated by the health department.