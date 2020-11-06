South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global coronavirus death toll at 1,232,281

06 November 2020 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
An aerial view of vehicles waiting at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease outbreak continues in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5 2020. Picture taken with a drone.
Image: REUTERS/Bing Guan

November 06 2020 - 08:30

Ukraine reports record daily high of 201 coronavirus related deaths

Ukraine registered a record 201 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Friday, up from a high of 199 reported on November 4.

Maksym Stepanov also said 9,721 new COVID-19 cases had been registered.Total infections stood at 440,188 with 8,125 deaths by Friday, he said. 

-REUTERS

November 06 2020 - 07:30

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.63 million, death toll at 1,232,281

More than 48.63 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,232,281​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

-REUTERS

November 06 2020 - 06:46

Five provinces report Covid-19 cases on the first day of matric exams

Matrics in five provinces tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of their final exams.

This is according to the basic education department, which said on Thursday that there were no major issues reported as matric pupils sat down for the first day of the final examinations.

The department said all the positive cases were handled well and within health and hygiene protocols as stipulated by the health department.

