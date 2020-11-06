COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Global coronavirus death toll at 1,232,281
November 06 2020 - 08:30
Ukraine reports record daily high of 201 coronavirus related deaths
Ukraine registered a record 201 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Friday, up from a high of 199 reported on November 4.
Maksym Stepanov also said 9,721 new COVID-19 cases had been registered.Total infections stood at 440,188 with 8,125 deaths by Friday, he said.
-REUTERS
November 06 2020 - 07:30
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.63 million, death toll at 1,232,281
More than 48.63 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,232,281 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
November 06 2020 - 06:46
Five provinces report Covid-19 cases on the first day of matric exams
Matrics in five provinces tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of their final exams.
This is according to the basic education department, which said on Thursday that there were no major issues reported as matric pupils sat down for the first day of the final examinations.
The department said all the positive cases were handled well and within health and hygiene protocols as stipulated by the health department.