South Africa

Free State farmer fatally shot in the head, son wounded in stabbing

06 November 2020 - 10:50
A 56-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were attacked at their Free State farm on Friday morning.
A 56-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were attacked at their Free State farm on Friday morning.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A farmer was shot dead and his son stabbed during a farm attack in Hennenman in the Free State, police said.

The 56-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were attacked at their Swartpan farm in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a domestic worker who arrived at the farm at around 5am made the gruesome discovery.

“It is alleged the farmer was attacked in the house and shot in the head while the son was overpowered on his arrival and stabbed in the back.”

Makhele said neighbouring farmers and police responded to the scene.

The man was declared dead on the scene and his son was transported to hospital.

Makhele said two to three handguns were stolen during the robbery.

“It is unknown how many suspects are involved and if they used transportation to flee from the crime scene,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Family of farmer burnt in Free State fires hoping for speedy recovery

The family of Tewie Nel, who suffered third-degree burns during the fires in Hertzogville in the Free State, remain positive that he will recover ...
News
1 day ago

Free State man found bound with electrical cord, stabbed in head

The body of a 66-year-old man was found covered in sheets on a plot in the farming town of Viljoenskroon on Sunday, police said.
News
1 week ago

More farm workers than farmers murdered in KZN in last 20 years

More farm workers than farmers have been attacked and murdered in KwaZulu-Natal in the past two decades.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  5. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X