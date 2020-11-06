Post offices 'overwhelmed' with Covid-19 grant recipients

More than 1.3 million people have been approved for the special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

This, however, has resulted in snaking queues outside the post offices every day, with scores of people coming to check whether their money has been paid.

Post Office spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Nobuhle Njapha, said there has been a spike in people visiting their branches for the R350 Covid-19 grant. This is in addition to other grant beneficiaries who have been complaining of long waiting times.

Njapha urged people waiting for the Covid-19 grant not to come to a post office without first checking their application status online or until they had received an SMS confirming payment.

Evashnee Naidu, regional manager at Black Sash, said post offices they have been monitoring in Lamontville, Umlazi and Bishopsgate in central Durban were unable to cope with the influx of people coming to collect their grants each day.