COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.04 million, death toll at 1,238,751
SA records 1,700 new Covid-19 cases and another 72 deaths
November 07 2020 - 11:08
Australia to allow additional 450 citizens to return before end of 2020
Australia will permit an additional 450 citizens to return to the country before the end of the year, slightly increasing a cap enforced to reduce risks of fresh coronavirus infections being imported, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.
November 07 2020 - 10:15
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,399
Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 23,399 to 642,488, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll has risen by 130 to 11,226, the tally showed.
-Reuters
November 07 2020 - 10:10
Russia records 20,396 new coronavirus infections, 364 deaths
Russia reported 20,396 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, including 5,829 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,753,836.
Authorities also reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 30,251.
-Reuters
November 07 2020 - 09:30
White House chief of staff Meadows has Covid-19
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has frequently appeared at public events without wearing a mask, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected.
November 07 2020 - 09:11
India's coronavirus cases reach 8.5 million - health ministry
India recorded 50,356 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 8.46 million, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday.
India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States, but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season.
Deaths rose by 577 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities to 125,562, the ministry said.
-Reuters
November 07 2020 - 09:00
Ukraine reports record daily high of 10,746 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine registered a record 10,746 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health minister said on Saturday, up from a high of 9,850 reported on November 5.
Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 450,934, with 8,312 deaths. He said 187 new deaths had been registered in the past 24 hours.
-Reuters
November 07 2020 - 08:58
US daily coronavirus cases exceed 129,000, third day over 100,000
US coronavirus infections surged by at least 129,606 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, the third consecutive daily rise of more than 100,000 cases as a third wave of Covid-19 sweeps the United States.
In the midst of the presidential election, the spike marks the fourth time that more than 100,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the world's worst-hit country, which is reporting about 95,000 daily cases on a seven-day average.
Twenty of the 50 states reported record increases on Friday, the same as Thursday when the national daily total crossed 120,000 for the first time.
The Midwest remains the hardest-hit region based on daily new cases per capita.
-Reuters
November 07 2020 - 08:45
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 094 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1 763 new cases. We report 72 more #COVID19 related deaths (7 being reported in the past 24 - 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19 749. Click here to view report: https://t.co/WAEOXBGWIp pic.twitter.com/32XWaND9er— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 6, 2020