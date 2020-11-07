South Africa

Pretoria brewery employee in court for fraud involving more than R60m

07 November 2020 - 14:33 By TimesLIVE
A brewery employee appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday facing fraud charges involving more than R60m.
A brewery employee appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday facing fraud charges involving more than R60m. 
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A brewery employee, Naayn Hardien, 44, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday facing fraud charges involving more than R60m.

He was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team shortly before his court appearance.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said it was alleged that between November 2009 and June 2014 Sedibeng Breweries had suffered a multimillion-rand loss connected to  fraudulent invoices that were paid for stock that was never delivered to its warehouse.

“Hardien was employed by Sedibeng Breweries as the materials planner and had the responsibility to place plastic shrink wrap orders and to receive the goods as ordered on the systems applications and products in data processing system (SAP).

“The revelation of the fraudulent activities surfaced in 2014 when the financial director noticed that the costs of  manufacturing were extremely high. Subsequently an internal review was conducted between May 2014 and June 2014.

“Hardien was allegedly linked to the fraudulent delivery notes as well as processing of information through the SAP system used by the company,” Nkwalase said.

The case against Hardien was postponed to November 27, for legal aid, and he was released on R3,000 bail.

“More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” Nkwalase said.

TimesLIVE 

MORE

18 in court over vehicle licensing scam

A police officer was among 18 people who appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on fraud and corruption charges regarding the registration ...
News
20 hours ago

Hawks arrest 15 for illegal issuing of roadworthy certificates

A police officer, together with 14 other people, is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of fraud and ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: couple released on R200,000 each

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and two co-accused were granted bail in the Pretoria magistrate's ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News
  3. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  4. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  5. Family reeling over the deaths of business couple in horror car accident South Africa

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X