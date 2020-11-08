COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 678,738 people have recovered so far - a rate of 92%
More than 49.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,245,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
November 08 2020 - 06:00
Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases
Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week.
In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally.
- Reuters
Joe Biden will announce a 12-person coronavirus-task force on Monday. The announcement is meant to signify how seriously the president-elect plans to focus on a pandemic that has reached a record number of daily infections in the last week. https://t.co/zNN8Vwg3lJ— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) November 8, 2020
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 22 455 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1 731 new cases. We report 40 more #COVID19 related deaths (11 being reported in the past 24 - 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19 789. Click here to view report: https://t.co/O8CfxJfO15 pic.twitter.com/2HsOL3hRux— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 7, 2020