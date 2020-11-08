South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 678,738 people have recovered so far - a rate of 92%

More than 49.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,245,761​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

08 November 2020 - 06:35 By TimesLIVE
A protester wearing a protective suit take part in a rally against Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in front of the venue of Friendship and Solidarity Competition, the first international event at a Tokyo Olympic venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan November 8, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week.

In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally. 

- Reuters

