COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 678,738 people have recovered so far - a rate of 92%

November 08 2020 - 06:00

Texas becomes first US state to exceed 1 million coronavirus cases

Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday, as the country battled a third wave of new infections and recorded over 100,000 infections three times in less than a week.

In Texas, the surge in new cases in the past week came mainly from Harris, Dallas and El Paso counties, based on a Reuters tally.

- Reuters