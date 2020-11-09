South Africa

1,200 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths recorded in 24 hours

09 November 2020 - 20:58 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,247 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded 1,247 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/milkos

SA recorded 1,247 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national total of infections to 738,525.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the figures on Monday night.

He said that 36 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded. Of these, 13 were in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being historical deaths that had been verified since the release on Sunday night's figures.

Mkhize also announced that SA had recorded 680,726 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 92%.

The figures are based on 4,993,081 total tests, of which 12,641 fell in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

1,731 new Covid-19 cases, 92% rate of recovery in SA

The total number of detected Covid-19 cases in SA stands at 735,906 as 1,731 new cases are identified on November 7.
News
2 days ago

Don't undo what we've achieved: Ramaphosa's plea on Covid-19

The greatest vigilance is required from all of us to keep the coronavirus at bay, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday as he called on South ...
Politics
13 hours ago

SA records 1,700 new Covid-19 cases and another 72 deaths

SA recorded 1,761 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 734,175 confirmed infections.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa
  2. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  3. WRAP | Some Americans dance, others wield guns as Biden's lead solidifies World
  4. New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?' News
  5. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X