South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.05 million, death toll at 1,252,077

09 November 2020 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a massive test in the small Andalusian village of Arriate, Spain November 7 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

November 9 2020 - 07:23

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.05 million, death toll at 1,252,077

More than 50.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,252,077​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

-REUTERS

