COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.05 million, death toll at 1,252,077

November 9 2020 - 07:23
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.05 million, death toll at 1,252,077
More than 50.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,252,077 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS