South Africa

Durban protesters block roads over jobs and housing

09 November 2020 - 08:38
A police officer in the Riverhorse Valley area, where locals blockaded roads while demanding jobs and better housing.
Image: Supplied

Dozens of protesters took to the streets on Monday, blockading roads with burning tyres and debris in the Riverhorse Valley area of Durban.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Parboo Sewpersad said areas of Effingham, Greenwood Park and North Coast Road were affected, but have since been cleared.

“Our members received reports of protest action as early as 4am this morning. When they got to the areas no-one was in sight. We managed to clear the scenes,” he said.

It is understood local residents are demanding better housing infrastructure and job opportunities in the Riverhorse Valley region.

