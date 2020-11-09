South Africa

IN MEMES | Tito Mboweni's school 'flex' flops

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 November 2020 - 06:34
Fans thought finance minister Tito Mboweni was 'flexing' with the post.
Fans thought finance minister Tito Mboweni was 'flexing' with the post.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Finance minister Tito Mboweni got more than he bargained for this week when he posted a picture of a school bearing his name in Limpopo.

The minister is known for his Twitter fingers and took to the platform on Friday to post a picture of the school's name on a letterhead.

He didn't caption the post, but many saw it as a "flex" from the politician who already has a hit song named after him.

While some were impressed, others joked that pupils would "eat pilchards and garlic" at the school, making reference to the dishes the minister often posts on social media.

The majority zoomed into the picture and realised the letter he had posted was for a temporary substitution teacher position that expired on Wednesday.

They lambasted the minister for sharing old job opportunities and told him to sit down.

Here are some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

