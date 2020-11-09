'Porsche gang' cash-in-transit suspects bust by Hawks in Gauteng

Two men linked to cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in Gauteng, where a Porsche Panamera and a Volvo XC60 were used as getaway vehicles, have been arrested by the Hawks.

One of the heists went viral on social media after cellphone footage showed a gang loading bags, purportedly filled with cash, into the boot of the Volvo.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said members from the Johannesburg serious organised crime team arrested two men linked to the gang that carried out heists in North Riding, Johannesburg, last week on Monday and Thursday.