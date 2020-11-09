South Africa

'Porsche gang' cash-in-transit suspects bust by Hawks in Gauteng

09 November 2020 - 11:36
Two people have been arrested in connection with the so-called 'Porsche gang' cash van robberies.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two men linked to cash-in-transit (CIT) heists in Gauteng, where a Porsche Panamera and a Volvo XC60 were used as getaway vehicles, have been arrested by the Hawks. 

One of the heists went viral on social media after cellphone footage showed a gang loading bags, purportedly filled with cash, into the boot of the Volvo.

Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said members from the Johannesburg serious organised crime team arrested two men linked to the gang that carried out heists in North Riding, Johannesburg, last week on Monday and Thursday.  

Regarding the first arrest, Mulamu said: “It is alleged that the suspect, Aaron Kgotso Matsotso, 44, also known as Terence, drove off after his crew [the gang] went into a food outlet at Bellairs shopping centre ... Later the Hawks members proceeded to a crime scene where the same cash van was found set alight in Douglasdale.”

An undisclosed sum of money was found in the cash van after the blaze was extinguished, said Mulamu.

“Matsotso was taken in for questioning and he was subsequently charged for cash in-transit robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, perjury, malicious damage to property, possession of explosives, and defeating the ends of justice.”

Matsotso appeared before the Randburg regional court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Wednesday, when he is expected to apply for bail. 

Meanwhile the Hawks, assisted by crime intelligence, the provincial specific crimes unit,  K9 unit, bomb disposal and tactical response team, kept surveillance on a second man who was linked to the same incident.

“He was apprehended at his home in Dube, Soweto, in the early hours of Thursday. The joint team managed to seize an undisclosed amount of money, two vehicles, laptops, and a Fidelity [security company] uniform.” 

Mulamu said the vehicles seized at the second man's home were not the Porsche and Volvo but were a BMW and a Ford. Information pertaining to the other two vehicles featured in the viral clip form part of the ongoing investigation.

“The 40-year-old man is expected to appear before the Randburg regional court on Monday facing similar charges to his co-accused,” said Mulamu. 

TimesLIVE

