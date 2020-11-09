South Africa

SA estates and design companies recognised as some of Africa's best

09 November 2020 - 12:38
Val de Vie in the Western Cape is the best residential development in SA, according to the International Property Awards
Val de Vie in the Western Cape is the best residential development in SA, according to the International Property Awards
Image: Supplied

SA estates and design companies have emerged as winners at the recent Africa and Arabia Property Awards.

The Africa and Middle East chapter of the International Property Awards hosted a red-carpet virtual event last week, and local estates like Val de Vie were recognised.

The Western Cape's luxurious estate was named the best residential development in SA.

The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry and are judged by a panel of more than 80 industry experts.

Val de Vie, located in Paarl , also scooped an award for its retirement village.

SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo

Remember the Volvo XC90 that was one of the star attractions at the 2019 Festival of Motoring? It has gained a more radical sibling in the form of a ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Martin Venter, founder and CEO of Val de Vie, told TimesLIVE he was "extremely proud" of the latest achievements.

"In business it is always a challenge staying on top, especially in difficult circumstances. It takes a committed team that continuously finds ways to improve and adapt.

"We are especially pleased with the recognition for our retirement village, Val de Vie Evergreen, and the community being established there."

Other winners included Waterfall Estate in Gauteng. which received the best mixed-use development in SA award.

CASA Design, a Ballito-based architectural and interior design company, was named the best home technology company in SA.

Meanwhile, The Manor House at Fancourt on the Garden Route had been declared SA's leading country house hotel by the World Travel Awards.

The historic hotel, which dates back to the 1850s and was once home to Henry Fancourt White, is a five-star establishment with 18 suites.

Peter Dros, Fancourt's sales and marketing director, hailed the win as "wonderful news".

"It is a real reflection of The Manor House’s commitment to outstanding service. A visit to The Manor House is an experience, and this award means a lot to the team who pride themselves on creating the perfect stay."

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | Salvaged timber shines in this warm family home

Creatively recycled materials and second-hand furnishings give this house oodles of character
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Cape Town's economy is well placed for recovery

It has been a devastating year for the world. The economic, social and health impacts wrought by the global Covid-19 pandemic will reverberate for ...
Business
1 week ago

Residential bucks lockdown trends

The residential property market fell off a cliff in April as SA went into lockdown
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa
  2. WRAP | Some Americans dance, others wield guns as Biden's lead solidifies World
  3. New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?' News
  4. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News
  5. BREAKING | CNN says Joe Biden has won US elections World

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X