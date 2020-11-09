SA estates and design companies recognised as some of Africa's best
SA estates and design companies have emerged as winners at the recent Africa and Arabia Property Awards.
The Africa and Middle East chapter of the International Property Awards hosted a red-carpet virtual event last week, and local estates like Val de Vie were recognised.
The Western Cape's luxurious estate was named the best residential development in SA.
The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry and are judged by a panel of more than 80 industry experts.
Val de Vie, located in Paarl , also scooped an award for its retirement village.
Martin Venter, founder and CEO of Val de Vie, told TimesLIVE he was "extremely proud" of the latest achievements.
"In business it is always a challenge staying on top, especially in difficult circumstances. It takes a committed team that continuously finds ways to improve and adapt.
"We are especially pleased with the recognition for our retirement village, Val de Vie Evergreen, and the community being established there."
Other winners included Waterfall Estate in Gauteng. which received the best mixed-use development in SA award.
CASA Design, a Ballito-based architectural and interior design company, was named the best home technology company in SA.
Meanwhile, The Manor House at Fancourt on the Garden Route had been declared SA's leading country house hotel by the World Travel Awards.
The historic hotel, which dates back to the 1850s and was once home to Henry Fancourt White, is a five-star establishment with 18 suites.
Peter Dros, Fancourt's sales and marketing director, hailed the win as "wonderful news".
"It is a real reflection of The Manor House’s commitment to outstanding service. A visit to The Manor House is an experience, and this award means a lot to the team who pride themselves on creating the perfect stay."
TimesLIVE