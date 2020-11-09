SA estates and design companies recognised as some of Africa's best

SA estates and design companies have emerged as winners at the recent Africa and Arabia Property Awards.

The Africa and Middle East chapter of the International Property Awards hosted a red-carpet virtual event last week, and local estates like Val de Vie were recognised.

The Western Cape's luxurious estate was named the best residential development in SA.

The awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry and are judged by a panel of more than 80 industry experts.

Val de Vie, located in Paarl , also scooped an award for its retirement village.