'Time for difficult decisions': Business Unity SA calls for reduction in public sector wage bill

SA needs to address its high public sector wage bill as a matter of urgency, Business Unity SA (Busa) said on Monday.

The organisation said as the country considered the path towards recovery and risks the government’s fiscal policy posed to that recovery, the public sector wage bill was a crucial factor.

Busa said it commissioned Intellidex to research various aspects of the public sector wage bill. The research company produced a report titled “The Public Sector Wage Bill: An Evidence-Based Assessment and How to Address the Challenge”.

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said the report suggested that downward adjustments to the payroll could be made either by reducing wages, reducing headcount or doing both.

“These are very difficult decisions, but the country has jumped off the cliff and we need to achieve a soft landing,” he said.