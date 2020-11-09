Vandals derail R102m Tshwane train station project

Train commuter Nompumelelo Khumalo said before the lockdown she used to travel by train and saved money even though the Greenview station was not yet operational.

“I just want the station to open and operate because I spend so much money on taxis every day while there is a train station here in our area not working. If they can open it will save us a lot of money for transport because the train is cheaper,” she said.

Another commuter, Lesego Makena, said his son was a scholar and had been buying a monthly ticket for R160 per month, and since the lockdown had to travel by taxi, which is costly.

“I'm pleading with Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) to open the station so it can function and operate,” said Makena.

The Greenview train station upgrade was part of Prasa's overall strategic objective of positioning passenger rail as the backbone for public transport.

Prasa's project manager of strategic infrastructure, Buhlebenkosi Maphosa, said the land matters that affected the completion of the station were being attended to and that negotiations were at an advanced stage. The construction of Greenview station, which started in 2011, had so far cost over R102m.

“The project stopped in October 2018, after the then appointed contractor cited community unrest. The train has not been stopping at the Greenview station because the station is not complete. The occupation certificate has not been issued by City of Tshwane in this regard,” said Maphosa.

He said the timeline for the completion of the project would be communicated once the land matters had been addressed and a contractor had been appointed.

