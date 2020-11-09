Vandals strip Steve Tshwete Stadium in Eastern Cape town

Vandals and thieves have reduced the Steve Tshwete Stadium in Moses Mabhida township, Kirkwood, in the Eastern Cape, to ruins - badly affecting local sport and community life.

Residents blame the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality for its demise.

The stadium is used for social gatherings, school events, soccer and netball games. But since last year, the four schools in the area have been unable to use the facility because of its condition.

The playing field has no grass. The changing rooms have been stripped down to bare walls and part of the roof is missing. A section of the awning for the grandstand has been blown away and the seating benches are falling apart.

Lonwabo Five is the chairperson of Moses Mabhida High School SGB and also the South African National Civic Organisation sub-regional chairperson. He said, “School sport has been doomed since the municipal officials neglected the stadium. Learners can’t play in such an unsafe environment. There is no water and toilets. We are approaching private companies to help us because this municipality has financial problems.”