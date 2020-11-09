Violent clashes outside Brackenfell High 'unacceptable': education MEC

The violent brawl between residents, parents and EFF protesters outside Brackenfell High School in Cape Town was unacceptable, provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Monday.

Punches were thrown and rocks hurled after EFF supporters arrived outside the school to protest against a recent privately funded matric ball function attended only by white pupils.

The fracas, captured in numerous video clips, played out in full view of passing motorists and saw dozens of police in full riot gear being called in to halt the violence.