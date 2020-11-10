COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.7 million, death toll at 1,260,290

November 10 2020 - 08:57

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients: stats

There were just over 59,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the US on Monday, the country's highest number ever of inpatients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day.

The harsh statistics tallied by Reuters cemented the US's position as the nation worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, even as drugmaker Pfizer Inc provided some hope with successful late-stage tests of its vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer's progress, but urged Americans to wear masks as he noted a vaccine may not be widely available for many months.