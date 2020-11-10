South Africa

Hawks officers and former cop get bail in 'promotions corruption' case

10 November 2020 - 13:59
Two senior Hawks members are out on bail after their arrest earlier on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Two senior members of the Hawks and a former police officer implicated in irregular promotional appointments were granted bail on Tuesday in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. 

Brig Peggy Mhlongo, 48, Col Malesela Motlana, 55, and a former colonel, Paulina Mokgadi, 57, stationed at the Silverton office, appeared on charges of fraud and corruption related to appointments made within the Hawks.

They were arrested on Tuesday morning.

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team executed warrants of arrests for the trio, who allegedly misused their authority while discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Mhlongo and Motlana were granted bail of R4,000 each and Mokgadi was released on bail of R2,000.

"They are expected to appear again in the same court on February 25," added Mogale. 

TimesLIVE

