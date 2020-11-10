How a 64-year-old 'ouma' foiled an attempted hijacking

Not all superheroes wear capes or fly around with their undies worn on the outside. Just take a look at 64-year-old Cobie Roux, who stopped an attempted hijacking last week.

Roux was driving home on Hendrik Potgieter Drive in Roodepoort when she saw an attempted hijacking going down.

She told herself "this is it" and took action, stopping her car in front of the hijacked vehicle to prevent the criminals getting away.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM on Monday, Roux said she jumped out of her car to scream for help.

"The men jumped out of the [hijacked] car and started running. I thought they were running towards me," she said.