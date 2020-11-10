South Africa

'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi shrugs off Brackenfell moemish

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
10 November 2020 - 12:57
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi corrected a social media user who criticised him.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has put a Twitter user straight after she called him out for staying silent during violent altercations at one of "his" schools in Brackenfell.

EFF members were protesting against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School, in Cape Town, when violent confrontations ensued between them and a group of teachers and members of the community. One person was arrested.

The user, outraged at pictures and videos of the violence outside the school, took to Twitter to lambaste Lesufi, claiming his "silence is damning".

"It can't be that a group of 5-6 people are harshly attacked in front of one of your schools, with the sole aim to address their issues, are punched, kicked and stoned," she said.

Lesufi hit back, throwing shade at her geography skills and reminding her that Cape Town is not in Gauteng.

The user tried to explain her comment, admitting she assumed Lesufi was "a representation of the education pool in our land".

TimesLIVE

