Sacked employee and 'hitman' in court over 'disciplinary hearing murders'

A former employee of Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium supplier Hulamin, who was dismissed for being drunk on duty, has appeared in court facing charges of murder relating to the deaths of two witnesses at his disciplinary hearing.

Thondokulu Zungu appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on his own on Monday, then separately with Mlungisi Ngwabe and then again separately with Nhlanganipho Gumede.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed they faced charges of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, malicious damage to property and arson.

On Sunday the police said Zungu had been arrested together with an alleged hitman.

This followed the murder of two key witnesses, who testified against Zungu at an internal disciplinary hearing after he had arrived at work intoxicated.