South Africa

Sacked employee and 'hitman' in court over 'disciplinary hearing murders'

10 November 2020 - 13:18 By Tania Broughton and Orrin Singh
A disgruntled fired employee, an alleged hitman and another co-accused appeared in court on Monday.
A disgruntled fired employee, an alleged hitman and another co-accused appeared in court on Monday.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A former employee of Pietermaritzburg-based aluminium supplier Hulamin, who was dismissed for being drunk on duty, has appeared in court facing charges of murder relating to the deaths of two witnesses at his disciplinary hearing.

Thondokulu Zungu appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on his own on Monday, then separately with Mlungisi Ngwabe and then again separately with Nhlanganipho Gumede.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed they faced charges of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, malicious damage to property and arson. 

On Sunday the police said Zungu had been arrested together with an alleged hitman.

This followed the murder of two key witnesses, who testified against Zungu at an internal disciplinary hearing after he had arrived at work intoxicated.

Sacked employee, alleged hitman arrested for spate of attacks

A disgruntled fired employee and an alleged hitman have been arrested on several charges including two counts of murder, attempted murder, ...
News
2 days ago

All those who were part of the hearing, including witnesses, had subsequently been attacked in some way before and during the inquiry.

A security guard, 44, and his son, 24, were fatally shot at their home in Snathing Location in January.

Another security guard was shot and injured in Imbali in January 2019.

The home and car of the presiding officer was torched after he received death threats in July 2019.

The case was investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit, who arrested the accused over the weekend.

“The investigation is ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

All three matters were adjourned until November 24.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN parolee sentenced to 15 years for 'pretending' to be a hitman

A 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for intimidation after pretending to be a hitman and threatening to kill ...
News
3 weeks ago

Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was on the trail of gang leaders

Three days before he was gunned down, top detective Charl Kinnear was quoted in a court judgment naming Ralph Stanfield as the leader of the feared ...
News
1 month ago

Wife of KZN cop and alleged hitman arrested for his murder

The wife of a northern KwaZulu-Natal police officer and an alleged hitman will appear alongside each other in court on Wednesday in connection with ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  2. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News
  5. New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?' News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X