Two senior Hawks officials and former cop arrested for corruption

Two senior members of the Hawks and a former officer were arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption related to appointments made in the specialised unit.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the members, stationed at their Silverton office, had been implicated in wrongful promotional appointments.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members, in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren’t willing to be beyond reproach, executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority while discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI.”

Mogale said the investigation was kick-started when irregularities were picked up at the North West DPCI office which necessitated the probe.

She said the investigation spanned throughout the provinces.

The suspects, aged 48, 55 and 57 are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon.

TimesLIVE