South Africa

Two senior Hawks officials and former cop arrested for corruption

10 November 2020 - 08:28
Two senior hawks officials and a former members from the units Silverton office have been arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption
Two senior hawks officials and a former members from the units Silverton office have been arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two senior members of the Hawks and a former officer were arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption related to appointments made in the specialised unit.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the members, stationed at their Silverton office, had been implicated in wrongful promotional appointments.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members, in their quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren’t willing to be beyond reproach, executed warrants of arrests for the senior officers and the former officer who allegedly misused their power and authority while discharging their duties as members of selection panels within the DPCI.” 

Mogale said the investigation was kick-started when irregularities were picked up at the North West DPCI office which necessitated the probe.

She said the investigation spanned throughout the provinces.

The suspects, aged 48, 55 and 57 are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'I'm in danger and my passion is gone': Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has resigned amid allegations of corruption.
News
13 hours ago

'Porsche gang' cash-in-transit suspects bust by Hawks in Gauteng

Two men linked to cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng, where a Porsche Panamera and a Volvo XC60 were used as getaway vehicles, have been arrested by ...
News
22 hours ago

Hawks arrest 15 for illegal issuing of roadworthy certificates

A police officer, together with 14 other people, is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of fraud and ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  2. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?' News
  5. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X