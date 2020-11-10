WATCH | Brackenfell High tense but EFF stays away after day of violence

The peace outside Brackenfell High School on Tuesday was tenuous, held together by a heavy police and private security presence and an absence of EFF members.

In anticipation that a larger crowd of EFF members might arrive on Tuesday after clashes on Monday, parents and community members flocked to the school to "defend" their children, many of whom were writing exams.

EFF members arrived at the school on Monday following reports of a matric dance attended only by white pupils.