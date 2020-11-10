South Africa

WATCH | Eight-car pile-up causes mayhem on Durban highway

10 November 2020 - 11:42 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A truck lost control on Durban's notorious M7 highway and eight cars were involved in a serious collision in the same vicinity on Tuesday morning.
A truck lost control on Durban's notorious M7 highway and eight cars were involved in a serious collision in the same vicinity on Tuesday morning.
Image: Supplied

An eight-car pile-up on Durban's notorious M7 highway brought Tuesday-morning traffic to a standstill.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the vehicles were all headed from Pinetown towards the N2 freeway when the accident occurred.

"The rainy weather has caused absolute mayhem on multiple roads, the biggest of the collisions being on the M7, between Bellville and the N2 bridge, at about 7.30am," he said.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find eight vehicles were severely damaged. Five people had sustained injuries and were stabilised at the scene before being transported to hospital."

Jamieson said a short distance away a truck lost control on the same road and went through the centre median.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

14 killed in horror truck and taxi crash on N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

Fourteen people were killed in a collision between two trucks and a minibus taxi on the N3 highway near Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.
News
7 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash

Kaizer Chiefs have been left to mourn the tragic death of their 18-year-old Under-19 rising star James McFarlane in a car accident.
Sport
3 days ago

Family reeling over the deaths of business couple in horror car accident

Agony and heartbreak are what is left for the family of a business power couple who died in a car accident on Sunday.
News
4 days ago

Teen BMXer dies after careering down steep Kalk Bay hill into truck

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a cycling accident on Tuesday at a busy traffic intersection in Cape Town, police confirmed on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  2. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. 'Pay me what you paid the white men' - former executive of IT giant News
  5. New Tshwane mayor: 'How did they spend R4.7bn in just three months?' News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X