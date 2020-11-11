South Africa

34 arrested at hijacked property in Jeppestown

11 November 2020 - 13:40 By TiimesLIVE
The City of Johannesburg said the arrest of 34 trespassers 'is a clear indication of the city’s commitment to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer'. File image.
The City of Johannesburg said the arrest of 34 trespassers 'is a clear indication of the city’s commitment to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer'. File image.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

The City of Johannesburg says a hijacked property in Jeppestown was returned to its owner after a joint operation on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the city's group forensic and investigation service (GFIS), the police and Johannesburg metropolitan policet.

The city said 34 people were arrested on charges of trespassing and contempt of court.

"It is alleged the rightful owner purchased the property in 2014. While he was busy doing renovations to the property, the suspects illegally occupied the property," the city said.

"An eviction order was obtained by the owner and all the illegal occupants were evicted from the property, but they forcefully moved back into the property."

This culminated in Wednesday's operation.

"Hijacked properties is one of the challenges the city is faced with. We are happy with the work that the team [GFIS] is doing. This breakthrough is a clear indication of the city’s commitment, working with other law enforcement agencies, to improve safety and ultimately make Joburg safer."

The city encouraged residents to report any suspected hijacked properties to the GFIS office at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Squatters force terrified Joburg man to barricade doors with sandbags

An elderly Johannesburg man living next door to a suburban house hijacked by squatters has boarded up his windows and barricaded its doors with ...
News
1 week ago

Shocking litany of problems lie behind power outages plaguing Johannesburg

Decrepit infrastructure, illegal connections, vacancies in crucial engineering posts and underspending of the capital budget are just some of the ...
News
1 week ago

IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa: Inner cities and townships need to be revitalised

President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering a closing address at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla on Monday.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Did those African angels ever show up?': Twitter mocks prayer for Trump to win ... World
  2. Rocks fly, stun grenades explode as parents clash with EFF outside school South Africa
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. IN PICS | EFF slams 'pure white arrogance' in protest outside Cape school South Africa
  5. Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at ... Africa

Latest Videos

Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained
X