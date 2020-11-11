Car plunges into river after veering off Durban's notorious M19 highway

While a rescue team was on Tuesday attending to a motorist whose car plunged into a river on Durban's notorious M19 highway, another driver lost control of his vehicle and seriously injured a police officer.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the car landed in the river at about 6.30am near Reservoir Hills.

The highway is regarded as a high accident zone.

“On arrival, rescuers and paramedics found that a vehicle had left the roadway and careered down an embankment, coming to rest in a fast-flowing river.