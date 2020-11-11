South Africa

Durban businessman and KZN top cops to appear for 2010 World Cup fraud saga

11 November 2020 - 07:00
Former KwaZulu-Natal top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni appears alongside her co-accused, former police officer Aswin Narainpershad. The two, together with businessman Thoshan Panday and former police officer Navin Madhoe, are facing corruption charges.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The case against controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and his co-accused, retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former police officers Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe, is set to resume in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

All four are accused of corruption linked to 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders involving about R47m.

They have been charged with multiple counts of corruption. Three of them face five counts of fraud, two counts of forgery and one count of uttering (when a person offers as genuine a forged instrument with the intent to defraud).

According to the charge sheet, Panday allegedly forked out R26,000 for Ngobeni's husband's birthday party in 2010. 

Ngobeni was charged with defeating the ends of justice as she ordered investigators to stop their investigation into tender fraud. As a high-ranking officer, it was her duty to report fraud and criminal activity.

In February, the state capture inquiry heard how Panday allegedly captured top police officials ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

This was detailed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) auditor Trevor White, who testified at the inquiry.

Panday is out on R100,000 bail, Ngobeni on R20,000, and Narainpershad and Madhoe received R10,000 bail each. 

An indictment for the matter to be heard in the high court is expected to be served on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

