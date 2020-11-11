Durban businessman and KZN top cops to appear for 2010 World Cup fraud saga

The case against controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and his co-accused, retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former police officers Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe, is set to resume in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

All four are accused of corruption linked to 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders involving about R47m.

They have been charged with multiple counts of corruption. Three of them face five counts of fraud, two counts of forgery and one count of uttering (when a person offers as genuine a forged instrument with the intent to defraud).