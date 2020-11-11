Edenglen High School pupils' fight sparked by row over R25

The Gauteng education department says a street fight between pupils from Edenglen High School, which became public through a video shared on social media, was sparked by a row over R25.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday visited the school.

Steve Mabona, Gauteng education spokesperson, said Lesufi was told the cash was owed to one of the pupils.

“It is alleged the violence that erupted outside the school premises on November 10 involved about 10 pupils," he said.

Mabona said the school governing board undertook to immediately take necessary disciplinary action against all those who were involved in the fracas.