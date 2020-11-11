'I was called a demon': chilling testimony about Joburg church leader

Sexual abuse and money laundering allegations against pastors Tim Omotoso and "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri are "nothing" compared to those levelled against bishop Stephen Zondo, leader of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries.

That's according to former church member Solly Poopedi, who has embarked on a mission to "expose" Zondo. He was speaking during investigative hearings at the CRL Rights Commission, where several other witnesses gave explosive testimony on Tuesday.

"If people think Omotoso has done something bad, they must wait until victims of Zondo come forward," he claimed.

Poopedi told the commission he and his wife worked closely with Zondo and witnessed many "questionable" things. These included the alleged rape of women and men, endorsement of divorce, use of drugs and money laundering.

In some instances, people were allegedly paid to give false testimonies at church, including claiming they had been healed of HIV, and pensioners were asked to hand their hard-earned money to Zondo.

Zondo is expected to appear on a date yet to be confirmed to refute the allegations and give his version of events.

SowetanLIVE reported that Zondo declined to comment on the allegations when approached on Tuesday.