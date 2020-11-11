POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this week - what do you think he will announce?

Speculation about whether president Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the reintroduction of stricter lockdown regulations when he addresses the nation this week continues to mount.

This after the minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said last week the government was concerned about the reckless conduct of some South Africans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mthembu, who was giving an update about a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) would meet to discuss a risk adjusted strategy to manage the spread of the coronavirus.

He said this will be followed by the president's address to the nation.