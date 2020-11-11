POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this week - what do you think he will announce?
Speculation about whether president Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the reintroduction of stricter lockdown regulations when he addresses the nation this week continues to mount.
This after the minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said last week the government was concerned about the reckless conduct of some South Africans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mthembu, who was giving an update about a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) would meet to discuss a risk adjusted strategy to manage the spread of the coronavirus.
He said this will be followed by the president's address to the nation.
The minister would not be drawn into giving details about the president's address.
“Can we allow the president to take us into his confidence, particularly after the national coronavirus command council and cabinet have met?,” he asked.
In his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa urged South Africans not to be complacent as a second wave of Covid-19 infections would reverse the country's health and economic gains.
“A resurgence at any scale will not just dramatically reverse our health gains, it will choke the green shoots of economic recovery that have emerged, and take us back from spring to winter.”
On Tuesday, SA had 740,254 positive Covid-19 cases, 19,951 related deaths and 1,729 new cases, according to the health ministry.
