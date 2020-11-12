South Africa

Abalone worth more than R1m found at property in Cape Town

12 November 2020 - 12:15 By Iavan Pijoos
Abalone. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bedo

A man found in possession of abalone worth more than R1m in Cape Town is set to appear in court on Friday.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after a search and seizure operation at a property in Montague Gardens, said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Hani said wet abalone weighing about 88kg and dried abalone weighing 966kg with an estimated street value of R1.3m were found.

The man was charged under the Marine Living Resources Act.

He is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday.

