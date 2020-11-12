South Africa

'Don't come vomit on my TL' - Redi Tlhabi claps back hard at service delivery critic

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
12 November 2020 - 14:30
Redi Tlhabi was not impressed with the user's response to her tweet.
Image: Madelene Cronjé

Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi left a hater dizzy after delivering a massive clapback at the assumption that she voted for the ANC in this week's by-elections.

Elections took place in 95 wards across the country on Wednesday, with a handful of wards changing political leadership.

Amid the debate on social media about the elections and service delivery, Tlhabi took to Twitter to share her struggles with Johannesburg Water.

While many sympathised with her, one user seemed to suggest that she would still vote for the ANC.

Then you still vote ANC at by-election. Soon the ANC will send water tanks in trucks to supply water just like they often do in Pta Sunnyside and Acardia. They paid the tenderpreneur to buy trucks to supply water before even the pipe (main pipe) burst,” the user wrote.

Tlhabi hit back at the comment, telling the person not to assume who she voted for.

“How the f**k do you know who I vote for? Make your point but don't come and vomit on my TL. Not today. Not this week,” she wrote.

Many were shocked at the outburst, flooding her comments with memes and messages weighing in on her comments. Others said it was “out of character” for the star.

Tlhabi later explained that she had a hectic last few days and would “dig deep and find that self-mastery”.

Thlabi opened up on Twitter last week about the heartbreak she felt at recently losing her “friend and confidant” Father Teboho Matseke.

