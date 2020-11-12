South Africa

Durban ICC voted best conference venue in Africa

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 November 2020 - 10:54
Durban’s International Convention Centre took top honours at the World MICE Awards this week, being voted Africa’s Best Convention Centre and South Africa’s Best Convention Centre.
Durban’s International Convention Centre took top honours at the World MICE Awards this week, being voted Africa’s Best Convention Centre and South Africa’s Best Convention Centre.
Image: supplied

The Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) has been voted the best convention centre on the African continent.

It scooped two top awards for being “Africa’s Best Convention Centre 2020” and “SA’s Best Convention Centre 2020” at the World Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Exhibition (MICE) Awards on Thursday.

The awards are a global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in conference tourism and aims to drive up standards within the industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

During the year votes were cast by leading MICE industry professionals worldwide, as well as consumers, in more than 100 countries.

“We are thrilled with the announcement of these two accolades. We work hard to deliver exceptional event experiences to each and every client,” said Durban ICC CEO Lindiwe Rakharebe.

“These awards have affirmed that commitment to world-class service excellence and cemented our reputation as the best convention centre on the African continent.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA estates and design companies recognised as some of Africa's best

SA estates and design companies have emerged as winners at the recent Africa and Arabia Property Awards.
News
3 days ago

Decorex has ambitious plans to create 'virtual world' to replace live expo

'Decorex has embarked on an exciting journey to produce a virtual show during the month of August,' says Sian Cullingworth, Decorex Africa portfolio ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  2. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  3. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  4. SAHRC condemns Brackenfell clashes but is disappointed at allegations South Africa
  5. 'I'm in danger and my passion is gone': Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X