Here's how to protect yourself, as insurer notes 20% rise in hijacking

As more people get back on the road with lockdown remaining at level 1, vehicle hijackers are starting to seize the opportunity to prey on unsuspecting drivers.

So says insurance provider Dialdirect, which said its figures showed that vehicle hijackings had increased about 20% since last year.

Spokesperson Bianca de Beer said: “Hijackings are unfortunately a prevailing part of our crime story, with more than 30,000 hijackings of motor vehicles, including trucks, taking place in a single year.

“Our claims data shows that hijackings have increased by 20% from 2019 to 2020.”

The National Hijacking Prevention Academy (NHPA) expressed similar concerns.