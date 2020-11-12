Here's how to protect yourself, as insurer notes 20% rise in hijacking
As more people get back on the road with lockdown remaining at level 1, vehicle hijackers are starting to seize the opportunity to prey on unsuspecting drivers.
So says insurance provider Dialdirect, which said its figures showed that vehicle hijackings had increased about 20% since last year.
Spokesperson Bianca de Beer said: “Hijackings are unfortunately a prevailing part of our crime story, with more than 30,000 hijackings of motor vehicles, including trucks, taking place in a single year.
“Our claims data shows that hijackings have increased by 20% from 2019 to 2020.”
The National Hijacking Prevention Academy (NHPA) expressed similar concerns.
The academy's director Richard Brussow, who has been investigating hijackings for 21 years, said in-depth analysis showed the following trends:
- When: Hijackings occur every day of the week, but peak on Fridays. More hijackings occur from noon, peaking between 4pm and 8pm.
- Where: Hijackers prefer spots where vehicles are moving slowly or are stationary — ideally spots with easy escape routes. Most take place in residential driveways. Other hotspots include:
- traffic signs or intersections;
- the side of the road (when the driver stops to answer the phone, for example);
- schools;
- filling stations;
- parking areas; and
- places where passengers are picked up or dropped off.
- How: Pistols and revolvers are mostly used, with a smaller percentage of hijackings involving high-calibre weapons, knives and or bare hands. The hijackers’ modus operandi typically includes the following methods:
- Boxing in: Choosing spots where victims can’t escape easily.
- Forced stop: Using vehicles to force the victim off the road.
- Follow the leader: After victims from busy public spaces to quieter spots.
- Test drive: Posing as potential buyers of advertised vehicles who’d like a test drive.
- Blue light: Posing as police or traffic officials.
The NHPA and Dialdirect provided 10 tips to avoid becoming a victim:
- Anywhere, any time. And yes, it can happen to you — Stats and hotspots aside, it’s wise to always be alert, especially where your vehicle will be moving slowly, or coming to a complete stop. Avoid being distracted and pay careful attention to your surroundings.
- Back to basics — These are seemingly obvious safety practices that are often neglected: Know your neighbours, keep your driveway free of places where perpetrators can hide and ensure it is well lit. Remember to lock doors when driving.
- Road map — Plan your route carefully to avoid driving at unsafe times, through unsafe areas, or coming to a stop or driving slower and thus becoming an easier target. Alternate your habits and routes to avoid being a predictable target.
- Check the tail — If you suspect you are being followed, make a couple of false turns. If someone is still following you, drive to the nearest police station.
- Automatic gate — if possible, stop in the road, parallel to your gate, giving yourself an escape route. Once the gate is fully open, turn in and stop your vehicle just on the inside. Wait for it to close behind you before proceeding to park. You want to avoid being followed into your property, as a hijacking could turn into a house robbery.
- Non-automatic gate — Stop right in front of the gate. Check if it’s safe before exiting your vehicle. Leave the key in the ignition and engine running, open and close the door so that, in the event of an attack, the perpetrator does not have to approach you to take the vehicle. Move as swiftly as you can.
- Stop smart — Time your approach to traffic lights in such a way that you don’t have to come to a complete stop. When stopping behind a vehicle at a traffic light or stop sign, make sure you can see its rear tyres where they touch the road surface. This will make it more difficult to be boxed in and give you enough space to escape, if needed. Also move swiftly when picking up or dropping off passengers or goods.
- Smash & grab — Keep your phone and other valuables out of sight. Thieves and hijackers often “window shop” before striking. Avoid driving with windows wide open.
- Bump from behind — In the event of your vehicle being given a light bump from behind, do not exit immediately. If the bump wasn’t hard enough to damage your vehicle, and you feel that there might be a threat, indicate to the vehicle behind you to follow you to a place of safety (filling station, police station) to exchange information.
- Beware of bogus police — If you are followed by a vehicle with a blue light and you think it’s best to reduce your speed, switch on your emergency lights and indicate that they must follow you (your intentions must be clear and understandable). Stop where you feel safe, such as at a police station. Do not drive home.
- Car jamming — Perpetrators use jamming devices to interfere with the locking system of your vehicle with the intention to steal your valuables, or worse. When leaving your vehicle, make sure the doors are locked before walking away. When returning, lock the doors as soon as you’ve entered and don’t rely on the vehicle to lock automatically.
