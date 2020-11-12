Magashule supporters in jovial mood as they gather at Bloem night vigil

Ardent supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule descended on Bloemfontein's Loch Logan Park Rose Garden on Thursday night ahead of the heavy-hitter's appearance in court on Friday morning.

Magashule is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in connection with a controversial Free State government asbestos roofing project, which has seen seven others appearing in court since last month.

MK Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus was one of the first to arrive at the event on Thursday evening. He was due to address the crowd.

A truck, which was used as a stage, was stationed to face the crowd of about 200 people, who were singing struggle songs and were in a jovial mood.