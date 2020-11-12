Nappy ending for ointment maker after dad & daughter ad draws complaints

The panel that considered the complaint said it recognised the complainants' sensitivities.

“Child abuse is rife, and the issue of babies being raped is a disturbing issue in SA, one which must be fought at every level,” it said. “However, the question ... has to be whether anything in the commercial in fact portrays inappropriate behaviour, or would lead to a baby being sexually abused or raped.”

The watchdog said it was clear the commercial attempted to challenge stereotypes.

“Not only is it a father changing the baby, it is a large hipster father sporting a number of tattoos,” it said.

This played into many people's idea of an “unsafe or unsavoury” character, said the ARB finding on Wednesday, and “this is perhaps the true source of consumers’ discomfort”.

The finding said the watchdog encouraged advertisers to challenge stereotypes and believed the fact that the father in the Bepanthen is “edgy” adds to the transformative nature of the message.

In considering whether there was anything “unsavoury or sexual” about the way the father changes the nappy, the ARB said the baby's genitals are displayed “minimally, appropriately, and in line with product use”, the product is applied appropriately and the father does not touch the baby in a sexual manner.

It said it agreed with a finding about the ad by its Australian counterpart, which rejected similar complaints.

TimesLIVE