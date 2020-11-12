South Africa

Three arrested after body of missing 9-year-old found wrapped in plastic

12 November 2020 - 11:41
The little girl was last seen at 7am on Tuesday but only reported missing at 2pm, police said.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Three people have been arrested after a nine-year-old girl from Eden Park in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, was found murdered.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said the little girl was reported missing after failing to return from a nearby tuck shop.

She was last seen at 7am on Tuesday, but only reported missing at Eden Park police station at 2pm that day, Peters said.

“Police immediately activated a multidisciplinary search party and together with some community members, started searching for the child.”

Peters said at the tuck shop where the little girl had gone missing, a 16-year-old boy could not provide “satisfactory answers” about the whereabouts of the missing child.

“This is when the search was extended to his room, where the body of the nine-year old girl was found with a stab wound to the upper body, wrapped in plastic.”

The minor and the 36-year-old shop owner were arrested.

Peters said it was found that the man had also been in possession of a fraudulent SA ID.

The 27-year-old wife of the man was attacked and injured, allegedly by community members, after the arrest.

“Police were able to rescue the woman who was then transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention,” said Peters.

“Further investigation into this case saw police also arrest the injured woman as an accomplice. She remains in hospital under police guard.”

The trio are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The public is reminded that there is absolutely no waiting period to report a missing person,” added Peters.

“The SAPS commits to giving priority attention to cases where women, children and other vulnerable persons are victims.”

TimesLIVE

